PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of JAMES J. ROBERTS, a/k/a JAMES JASPER ROBERTS III, Deceased
Case Number 2023PR30028
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before October 9, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
LINDA BLACKWELDER
c/o Emily H. Saunders
P.O. Box 588
Breckenridge, CO 80424
Attorneys for Personal Representative:
Emily H. Saunders (No. 55307)
West Huntley Gregory PC
P.O. Box 588
Breckenridge, CO 80424
Phone Number: (970) 453-2901
E-mail: emily@brecklaw.com
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on June 9, 16 and 23, 2023
