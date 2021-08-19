PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Marie Elizabeth Walton, Deceased   Case Number 2021 PR 30046

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to

District Court of Park, County, Colorado or on or before December 27, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Kirk Garner                                                Attorney for Personal Rep. Catherine Elizabeth Johnson

720 W. Midland Ave., Ste. 201

Woodland Park, CO  80863

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Kirk Garner, Law Office of Kirk Garner

720 W. Midland Ave., Ste. 201

Woodland Park, CO  80863

Phone Number: (719) 687-6869       

E-mail: Kirk@KirkGarner.com

Atty. Reg. #:42251

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 20, 27, September 3, 2021

