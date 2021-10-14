PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
Application for: Transfer of Ownership” for PINE LIQUORS & SPIRITS, LLC dba PINE LIQUORS & SPIRITS
Retail Liquor Store License (County)
License has been filed by: Dhruba Raj Rai
Said building is located: 67346 Highway 285, Unit B Pine, Colorado 80470
Mailing address is: 67346 Highway 285, Unit B Pine, Colorado 80470
Petition(s) and remonstrance must be filed at the Park County Clerk’s Office on or before
October 26, 2021.
Park County Clerk & Recorder Po Box 220, 856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, CO 80440
Debra A. Green
Park County Clerk and Recorder
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume, October 15, 2021.
