PUBLIC NOTICE

 NOTICE

Application for: Transfer of Ownership” for PINE LIQUORS & SPIRITS, LLC dba PINE LIQUORS & SPIRITS

Retail Liquor Store License (County)

License has been filed by: Dhruba Raj Rai

Said building is located: 67346 Highway 285, Unit B Pine, Colorado 80470

Mailing address is: 67346 Highway 285, Unit B Pine, Colorado 80470

Petition(s) and remonstrance must be filed at the Park County Clerk’s Office on or before

October 26, 2021.

Park County Clerk & Recorder Po Box 220, 856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, CO 80440

Debra A. Green

Park County Clerk and Recorder

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume, October 15, 2021.

