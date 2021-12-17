PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Judy Darlene Jentink, Deceased
Case Number 2021PR39
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before 4-30-2022, or claims may be forever barred.
Stacy Kings
4673 Turner St.
Trenton, MI 48183
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Stacy Kings
4673 Turner St.
Trenton, MI 48183
313-300-1113
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 3, 10 and 17, 2021
