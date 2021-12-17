PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, PARK COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 300 4th Street, P.O. Box 190, Fairplay, CO 80440
Plaintiff: Iva M. Timmerman and Hector A. Caldera
Defendants: Textron Business Services, Inc., JO McDANNALD; CHRISTINE McDANNALD HALL, a/k/a CHRISTINE HALL; LOUISE S. WILLIAMS, individually, and as sole surviving partner of THE HARTSEL RANCH, a partnership; GORDON CLEAVES McDANNALD, a/k/a/ G. C. McDANNALD, a/k/a CLEAVES McDANNALD; FRANCES McDANNALD STARK, a/k/a FRANCIS STARK; MILDRED McDANNALD HOLMES, a/k/a MILDRED HOLMES; BETTY JO McDANNALD LaRUE, a/k/a BETTY JO LaRUE; E. F. HALL; MARY LITTLE McDANNALD, individually, and as Independent Executrix of the ESTATE OF ROBERT MORRIS McDANNALD, deceased; R. M. McDANNALD, JR.; MARY SUE McDANNALD CARLSON, a/k/a MARY SUE McDANNALD, a/k/a MAY SUE McDANNALD; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO MAY CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
Attorney: Ed Hartshorn
Address: P.O. Box 1502, Fairplay, CO 80440
Phone Number: (719) 836-0100
Fax Number: (719) 362-4272
E-mail: ed@fairplaylaw.com
Atty. Reg. #: 25402
Case Number: 2021-CV-030060
Div.: B Ctrm.:
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to file with the Clerk of the Court an Answer or other response to the Complaint on file herein. This service upon you is being made by publication. You are therefore required to file your Answer to the Complaint on file herein within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this Summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.
If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint, in writing, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint, without further notice.
This is an action to quiet title in the Plaintiff, Norman Hinman, to the following described property located in the County of Park, State of Colorado, to-wit:
DATED this ____day of ____, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Hartshorn Law Office, LLC
* Original signed document is on file at the law office of Hartshorn Law Office, LLC pursuant to C.R.C.P. 121, Section 1-26
By: S/ Ed Hartshorn
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on
First Publication: November 26, 2021
Last Publication: December 24, 2021
