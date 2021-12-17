PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Christopher Paul Konecny, Deceased
Case Number 20PR30062
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before May 1, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Sarah Michele Scott
3838 Charterwood Circle
Highlands Ranch, Colorado 80126
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Martin J. Plank, P.C.
3900 E. Mexico Avenue, # 1300
Denver, Colorado 80210
Phone Number (303)584-0990
E-mail: mplank@martinplankpc.com
FAX Number (303) 584-0995
Atty. Reg. #: 19928
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 10, 17 and 24, 2021
