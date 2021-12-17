PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Christopher Paul Konecny, Deceased

Case Number 20PR30062

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before  May 1, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Sarah Michele Scott

3838 Charterwood Circle

Highlands Ranch, Colorado 80126

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Martin J. Plank, P.C.

3900 E. Mexico Avenue, # 1300

Denver, Colorado 80210

Phone Number (303)584-0990

E-mail: mplank@martinplankpc.com

FAX Number (303) 584-0995

Atty. Reg. #: 19928

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 10, 17 and 24, 2021

