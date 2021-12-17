PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of ANDREW THOMAS CHRISTENSEN, a/k/a ANDREW T. CHRISTENSEN, a/k/a ANDREW CHRISTENSEN, Deceased.

Case Number  2021PR30080

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before  April 15, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Shelly Christensen

P.O. Box 865

Bailey, CO 80421    

Korry D. Lewis, #47372

CureLaw, P.C.

162 Mike Lounge Drive

Burlington, CO 80807

Phone Number:  719-346-7080

Fax Number:  719-387-7577

E-mail:  klewis@curelaw.com

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 10, 17 and 24, 2021

