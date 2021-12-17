PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of ANDREW THOMAS CHRISTENSEN, a/k/a ANDREW T. CHRISTENSEN, a/k/a ANDREW CHRISTENSEN, Deceased.
Case Number 2021PR30080
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before April 15, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Shelly Christensen
P.O. Box 865
Bailey, CO 80421
Korry D. Lewis, #47372
CureLaw, P.C.
162 Mike Lounge Drive
Burlington, CO 80807
Phone Number: 719-346-7080
Fax Number: 719-387-7577
E-mail: klewis@curelaw.com
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 10, 17 and 24, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.