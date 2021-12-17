PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, PARK COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 300 Fourth Street, Fairplay, CO 80440
Plaintiff: WILDWOOD RECREATIONAL VILLAGE OWNERS ASSOCIATION, a Colorado non-profit corporation,
Defendants: SANDI WILHELM; MICHELLE MILLER AS TREASURER FOR PARK COUNTY; UNKNOWN TENANT(S) IN POSSESSION.
Attorneys for Plaintiff:
WINZENBURG, LEFF, PURVIS & PAYNE, LLP
Wendy E. Weigler #28419
Address: 8020 Shaffer Parkway, Suite 300
Littleton, CO 80127
Phone Number: (303) 863-1870
Case Number:
2021CV030008
SHERIFF’S COMBINED NOTICE OF SALE AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered on August 4, 2021 in the above- captioned action, I am ordered to sell certain real property as follows:
Original Lienee: Sandi Wilhelm
Original Lienor: Wildwood Recreational Village Owners Association
Current Holder of the evidence of debt: Wildwood Recreational Village Owners Association
Date of Lien being foreclosed: October 20, 2020
Date of Recording of Lien being foreclosed: October 20, 2020
County of Recording: Park
Recording Information: 771621
Original Principal Balance of the secured indebtedness: $822.40
Outstanding Principal Balance of the secured indebtedness as of the date hereof: $6,785.34
Amount of Judgment entered August 4, 2021: $5,810.34
Description of property to be foreclosed:
Lot 183, Wildwood Recreational Village Filing No. 1, County of Park, State of Colorado.
Also known as: 919 Cathy Drive, Hartsel, CO 80449.
THE PROPERTY TO BE FORECLOSED AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
The covenants of Plaintiff have been violated as follows: failure to make payments on said indebtedness when the same were due and owing.
NOTICE OF SALE
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o'clock A.M., on January 13, 2022, in the lobby of the Park County Sheriff’s Office, located at 1180 County Road 16, Fairplay, CO 80440 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law. Bidders are required to have cash or certified funds to cover the highest bid by noon on the day of the sale. Certified funds are payable to the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
First Publication: December 10, 2021
Last Publication: January 7, 2022
Name of Publication: The Flume
