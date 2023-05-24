PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Intent/Public Meeting
The Bailey Water and Sanitation District will file an application with the United States Department of Agriculture – Rural Development for financial assistance to complete the planning, design, bidding, and construction of a new wastewater treatment facility. A public meeting via zoom will be held at 6:00 pm on June 20th, 2023 to discuss the proposed project and to provide the opportunity for public comment. If you would like to take part in the meeting, please email baileywater@aol.com for the zoom link.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 26, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.