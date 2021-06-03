BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
PUBLIC HEARING
LAND USE CASES
June 22, 2021 at 11:00 A.M.
856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay AND via ZOOM
A public hearing will be held in person and electronically before the Park County Board of Commissioners. For more information please visit the Park County Website at www.parkco.us or call Park County at (719) 836-4201, or the Planning Department at (719) 836-4292 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday.
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
REZONING CASE #21ZON-01
Property is the NE ¼ SE ¼, Section 26 T11 R76, addressed as 32900 Highway 9, Fairplay. The applicant is requesting to rezone the lots from Conservation/Recreation to Agricultural.
APPLICANTS: Peter and Pamela Holnback
REZONING CASE #21ZON-03
Property is Lot 12 Fitzsimmons Private Subdivision, addressed as 425 County Road 64. Applicant is requesting rezoning from the Residential to the Mixed Use zone district.
APPLICANT: David Hansen
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Jun. 4, 2021.
Log In
