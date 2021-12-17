PUBLIC NOTICE

Town of Fairplay - Paid Bills - Nov 2021

ACA Products                            1085.61

Business Solutions                      98.85

Ferrellgas                                  2774.54

Newman Traffic Signs                  182.4

Postal Pros                                316.59

Town of Fairplay                         404.9

Utility Notification                        102.96

Verizon                                      372.86

Verizon                                      372.86

Konica Minolta                            485.11

Card Services                            3274.92

Hahn Water                               3740

Centurylink                                600.02

Centurylink                                610.67

Comm-One                                150

Co Natural Gas                           2419.88

Shamrock Security                      120

Chaffee Co Waste                      359

Chaffee Co Waste                      269

South Park Brewing                     330

Shirley Septic                             526.09

Caselle                                      879

Cash                                         100

Flume                                       580.79

USA Bluebook                            413.98

Xcel                                          5738.59

Xcel                                          805.77

Xcel                                          16.01

Xcel                                          4857.3

South Park Ace                          267.68

Laser Graphics                           357

Laser Graphics                           68

K Wittbrodt                                50

PR Diamond                              479

CO Analytical                             403

Mobile Record Shredders             12

Mobile Record Shredders             12

J Bullock                                    50

Vectra Bank                                 267120.3

Rise                                          118

Fairplay Auto Supply                   8.49

Hunn Planning                            743.6

House of Signs                           271.28

Montrose Water                          8.75

DHM                                         562.1

Garfield & Hecht                         601

SGM                                         1053

SGM                                         2506.75

Internetwork Experts                   46.75

S Ernst                                      50

Mountain Essentials                    1033.67

Park County                               205

Tandem Designs                        487.5

Kathy Reeves                             400

Warm Springs Consulting             9500

C Bannister                                50

A Wagner                                  50

D Graham                                  50

Vivian Pershing                           50.01

Kenosha Pest                             60

J Sciacca                                   50

Wilson Williams                          1819.94

RJ Thomas Mfg.                         4024

Mission Square                           250

Salaries & Benefits                        66181.95

390988.47

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 17, 2021

