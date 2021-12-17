PUBLIC NOTICE
Town of Fairplay - Paid Bills - Nov 2021
ACA Products 1085.61
Business Solutions 98.85
Ferrellgas 2774.54
Newman Traffic Signs 182.4
Postal Pros 316.59
Town of Fairplay 404.9
Utility Notification 102.96
Verizon 372.86
Konica Minolta 485.11
Card Services 3274.92
Hahn Water 3740
Centurylink 600.02
Centurylink 610.67
Comm-One 150
Co Natural Gas 2419.88
Shamrock Security 120
Chaffee Co Waste 359
Chaffee Co Waste 269
South Park Brewing 330
Shirley Septic 526.09
Caselle 879
Cash 100
Flume 580.79
USA Bluebook 413.98
Xcel 5738.59
Xcel 805.77
Xcel 16.01
Xcel 4857.3
South Park Ace 267.68
Laser Graphics 357
Laser Graphics 68
K Wittbrodt 50
PR Diamond 479
CO Analytical 403
Mobile Record Shredders 12
J Bullock 50
Vectra Bank 267120.3
Rise 118
Fairplay Auto Supply 8.49
Hunn Planning 743.6
House of Signs 271.28
Montrose Water 8.75
DHM 562.1
Garfield & Hecht 601
SGM 1053
SGM 2506.75
Internetwork Experts 46.75
S Ernst 50
Mountain Essentials 1033.67
Park County 205
Tandem Designs 487.5
Kathy Reeves 400
Warm Springs Consulting 9500
C Bannister 50
A Wagner 50
D Graham 50
Vivian Pershing 50.01
Kenosha Pest 60
J Sciacca 50
Wilson Williams 1819.94
RJ Thomas Mfg. 4024
Mission Square 250
Salaries & Benefits 66181.95
390988.47
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 17, 2021
