PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Vaughn D. Church, Deceased
CaseNumber 2021PR30
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park, County, Colorado on or before December 15, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Connie Bench Whatley
6623 FM 539
Sutherland Spg, TX 78161
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address)
Connie Bench Whatley
6623 FM 539
Sutherland Spg, TX 78161
719-492-4388
Carry Church
1376 43rd LN
Pueblo, CO 81006
719-499-9912
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 13, 20, 27, 2021
