NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Bailey, CO (80421)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.