PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Gerald F. Hobbs, Deceased Case Number 2021PR30078 All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to
District Court of Park County, Colorado
on or before April 17, 2022 (date)*, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel R. Klein
7535 E. Hampden Avenue, Suite 400
Denver, CO 80231
Attorney for Timothy Hobbs
Daniel R. Klein
KLEIN LAW FIRM, P.C.
7535 E. Hampden Ave., Suite 400
Denver, CO 80231
Phone Number: 720-550-4290
E-mail: Daniel@drklawfirm.com
FAX Number: 602-865-7642
Atty. Reg. #: 46967
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 17, 24, 31 2021
