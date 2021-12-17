PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Gerald F. Hobbs, Deceased            Case Number 2021PR30078                         All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to

District Court of Park County, Colorado

on or before April 17, 2022 (date)*, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel R. Klein

7535 E. Hampden Avenue, Suite 400

Denver, CO 80231

Attorney for Timothy Hobbs

Daniel R. Klein

KLEIN LAW FIRM, P.C.

7535 E. Hampden Ave., Suite 400

Denver, CO 80231

Phone Number: 720-550-4290        

E-mail: Daniel@drklawfirm.com

FAX Number:    602-865-7642        

Atty. Reg. #:  46967

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 17, 24, 31 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.