PUBLIC NOTICE
ANNOUNCING REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
South Park Ranger District
USDA Forest Service
Park County, Colorado
The South Park Ranger District of the Pike National Forest is requesting submissions of interest from businesses and individuals wishing to offer non-motorized winter season outfitting and guiding services. Target locations for winter operations include Hoosier Pass and Lincoln Falls; the Forest Service may also consider proposals for viable business opportunities in other non-Wilderness areas of interest. Potential future permit holders would provide high-quality public service by offering safe winter activities and recreation-based instruction such as ice climbing, backcountry skiing, avalanche education, and more.
All interested parties are encouraged to go online to view the press release located on the PSICC News and Events page, which contains links to the official Request for Proposals (RFP) and accompanying documents: https://www.fs.usda.gov/news/psicc/news-events
The full RFP and accompanying documents can also be obtained in person at the South Park Ranger Station; please call the office at 719-836-2031 before arriving during normal business hours (Mon - Fri, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays).
Proposals will be accepted through January 15th, 2022. Respondents may mail, hand-deliver, or email their submissions as indicated in the RFP and accompanying documents.
The purpose of this Request for Proposals is to determine whether sufficient competitive interest exists that would warrant issuance of a prospectus. If a prospectus were issued, the Forest Service would evaluate proposals through a competitive bid process and issue a limited number of priority use outfitting and guiding permits under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.
The Forest reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to withdraw the request for proposal and/or not issue any related permits or other request for proposals, and to retain use of the ideas or materials submitted in any manner deemed to be in the best interest of the Forest Service, including but not limited to the undertaking of the prescribed work in a manner other than that which is set forth herein.
For additional information, contact Samantha Eaton Jensen, Recreation Special Uses Permit Administrator, at 719-293-3510 or Samantha.Eaton@usda.gov.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 17, 2021
