PUBLIC NOTICE
LAND PATENT
Legal Description:
A part of the SE¼ S22 T6S R73W, 6th Prime Meridian, Park County, Colorado State, aka 7597 County Rd. 43, Bailey, Colorado, and that part of existing US Patent # 030181 / 1009938.
Legal claim to this land must be made within 60 days hereof or forever be precluded from making any claim upon my patented land.
Frank A. Rodrick
c/o 14205 W 52nd Ave.
Arvada. CO [80002]
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 13, 20, 27, 2021
