PUBLIC NOTICE

Park County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission

Saturday, 18th December 2021 at 9:00 am

Location: Old County Courthouse. 418 Main St. Fairplay CO

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81771002666?pwd=YS9EeVBUcHhsSzBjai9JK1BpaVNlQT09

Meeting ID: 817 7100 2666

Passcode: 1vLSnY

Dial In: 720-707-2699

Meeting ID: 817 7100 2666

Passcode: 401852

