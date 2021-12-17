PUBLIC NOTICE
Park County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission
Saturday, 18th December 2021 at 9:00 am
Location: Old County Courthouse. 418 Main St. Fairplay CO
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81771002666?pwd=YS9EeVBUcHhsSzBjai9JK1BpaVNlQT09
Meeting ID: 817 7100 2666
Passcode: 1vLSnY
Dial In: 720-707-2699
Meeting ID: 817 7100 2666
Passcode: 401852
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 17, 2021
