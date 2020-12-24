PARK COUNTY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
LAND USE CASES
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on JANUARY 13, 2021 a public hearing will be held virtually (by electronic participation) before the Park County BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT AND PLANNING COMMISSION at 9:00 AM, via Zoom, to consider the following Land Use applications. To join the meeting, go to www.Zoom.com and use the following login information:
MeetingID: 632627219 Password: 04408 or dial in at (669)900-6833.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES from November 10, 2020
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
VARIANCE CASE #20SET-06
Property is Harris Park Estates Unit 1, Block 9, Lot 3, addressed as 85 Linn Road, Bailey. The applicant is requesting a twenty-five-foot variance from the thirty-foot setback from a structure to the east side lot line, and an eleven-foot variance from the thirty-foot setback from a structure to the west side lot line in order to build a residence.
APPLICANT: Joseph Waggoner
PLANNING COMMISSION
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES from November 10, 2020
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT CASE #20CUP-08
Property is part of the N ½ of the NE ¼ of S19, T14 R72, addressed as 2618 C.R. 59, Guffey. The applicant is requesting a conditional use permit to operate a Commercial Campground on a 41.02-acre Agriculturally zoned lot.
APPLICANT: Chris Honeman
PUBLIC COMMENT
Copies of the applications, staff reports and other materials submitted by the required deadline (see below) can be viewed on the County’s website.
For all those wishing to be heard it is strongly encouraged to submit written comments in advance of the hearing. If you plan to submit pictures, photos or other documentation, you must submit it to Park County by email to planner@parkco.us or send a hard copy to Park County to the attention of Park County Planning Department P.O. Box 1598 Fairplay, CO 80440 to arrive no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021. Any pictures, photos or other documentation, or any written comment over two (2) pages, or submitted after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021, will not be considered. THIS WILL BE A VIRTUAL MEETING ONLY. The access link to and call-in number for the hearing will be provided on the January 13, 2021 agenda for the Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission posted on the Park County website. For more information please visit the Park County Website at www.parkco.us or call Park County at (719) 836-4201, or the Planning Department at (719) 836-4292 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday. Park County Offices are closed on Fridays.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Dec. 25, 2020.
