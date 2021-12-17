PUBLIC NOTICE
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on December 28, 2021 the Board of County Commissioners for Park County Colorado will hear the final reading of Ordinance No. 21-04, Titled” An Ordinance Regulating Open Fires, Requiring a Permit for Open Fire and Open Burning, and Authorizing the Park County Sheriff to Declare Burn Bans” A copy of the Ordinance is available for public inspection at the offices of Park County Government, 856 Castillo Ave., Fairplay, Colorado.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 17, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.