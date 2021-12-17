PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF BUDGET
Notice is hereby given that: a proposed 4th Quarter Supplemental Appropriation to the 2021 Budget has been submitted to the Park County Board of County Commissioners for the year of 2021; a copy of such proposed budget amendment has been filed in the office of the County Clerk located at 856 Castello, Fairplay, Colorado and on the County website, www.parkco.us, where same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget amendment will be considered at a public hearing of the Board of County Commissioners to be held at 856 Castello Avenue at a special meeting on December 28, 2021 at 11:00 am. Any interested elector of Park County may inspect the proposed budget amendment and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the supplemental appropriations to the budget.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 17, 2021
