TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO
The Board of Trustees of the Town of Fairplay, Colorado adopted the following ordinance on Monday, May 1, 2023, and ordered it published as required by law:
ORDINANCE NO. 5
(SERIES OF 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO, AMENDING THE FAIRPLAY MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 4, ARTICLE III SALES TAX, SECTION 4-3-50 REGARDING EXEMPTIONS FROM SALES/USE TAXATION.
WHEREAS, the Town of Fairplay, Colorado (“Town”) is a statutory town, duly organized and existing under the laws of the state of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. §29-2-105, the Town by and through its Board of Trustees (“Board”), possesses the authority to exempt certain tangible personal property sold at retail or the furnishing of services from sales/use tax by the express inclusion of the exemption either at the time of adoption of the initial sales tax ordinance or resolution or by amendment thereto; and
WHEREAS, the Town now desires to include additional exemptions on certain tangible personal property sold at retail or the furnishing of services from sales/use tax with this ordinance;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES FOR THE TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO, AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. Chapter 4 – Revenue and Finance, Article III – Sales Tax, Sec. 4-3-50 subsection (a) only is amended to read as follows:
Sec. 4-3-50. General provisions and exemptions from taxation.
(a) For the purpose of collection, administration and enforcement of this Article by the Executive Director of the Department of Revenue, the provisions of Section 39-26-114, C.R.S., shall be deemed applicable and incorporated into this Article, except sales of food as provided in Section 39-26-102(4.5) and Section 29-2-105(1)(d), C.R.S.:
1. Food for domestic home consumption §§ 39-26-707(1)(e) & 39-26-102(4.5).
2. Gas, electricity and other specified fuels for residential use as provided for in 39-26-715(1)(a)(II).
3. Renewable energy components § 39-26-724.
4. Beetle wood products as defined in § 39-26-723.
5. Sales for the benefit of Colorado schools, school activities, and school organizations §§ 39-26-725 & 39-26-718(1)(c).
6. Manufactured homes constructed on a permanent chassis in compliance with Manufactured Home Construction and Safety Standards (HUD Code) § 39-26-721(3).
7. Diapers and incontinence products as provided for in C.R.S. § 39-26-717(n)(1).
8. Period products as provided for in C.R.S. § 39-26-717(m)(1).
9. Heat pump systems as defined in § 39-26-732.
10. Residential energy storage systems as defined in § 39-26-733
Section 2. Severability. Should any section, subsection, paragraph, clause or other provision of this Ordinance or of the Municipal Code provisions enacted hereby is held to be invalid or unenforceable, the invalidity or unenforceability of such section, subsection, paragraph, clause or other provision shall not affect any of the remaining provisions of this Ordinance or the Municipal Code, the intent being that the same are severable.
Section 3. This Ordinance shall become effective 30 days following its publication in a newspaper of general circulation within the Town as per Section 1-3-61 of the Fairplay Municipal Code.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED, AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 1st day of May, 2023.
TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO
Frank Just, Mayor
ATTEST:
Janell Sciacca, Town Clerk
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 12, 2023
