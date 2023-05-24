PUBLIC

NOTICE

Breckenridge Stor'N'Go

085 Huron Rd

Breckenridge, CO 80424

970-453-2270

Storage Auction on:

June 3rd at 12pm

Including: house goods, sporting goods, tools etc.

Jeremy Vidito

PO box 24262

Silverthorne, CO 80497

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 26 and June 2, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.