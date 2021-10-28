PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS*

Estate of ROBERT W. CHAMBERS, Deceased

Case No. 21PR30058

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before March 1, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Jolene L. DeVries, Reg. #22760                    832 Macon Ave

Cañon City, CO 81212

Jacqueline A. Miranda

67 Wilmarth Bridge Rd

Rehoboth, MA 02769

Personal Representative

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Jolene L. DeVries, Attorney at Law

832 Macon Ave

Canon City Co 81212

Phone Number: 719-275-4424

E-mail: jdevriesris@gmail.com

FAX Number:  719-276-3951    

Atty. Reg. #:22760

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on October 29, November 5, 12, 2021 

