PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS*
Estate of ROBERT W. CHAMBERS, Deceased
Case No. 21PR30058
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before March 1, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Jolene L. DeVries, Reg. #22760 832 Macon Ave
Cañon City, CO 81212
Jacqueline A. Miranda
67 Wilmarth Bridge Rd
Rehoboth, MA 02769
Personal Representative
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Jolene L. DeVries, Attorney at Law
832 Macon Ave
Canon City Co 81212
Phone Number: 719-275-4424
E-mail: jdevriesris@gmail.com
FAX Number: 719-276-3951
Atty. Reg. #:22760
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on October 29, November 5, 12, 2021
