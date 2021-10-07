PARK COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
PUBLIC HEARING
LAND USE CASES
October 26, 2021 at 11:00 A.M.
856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay AND via ZOOM
A public hearing will be held in person and electronically before the Park County Board of Commissioners. For more information please visit the Park County Website at www.parkco.us or call Park County at (719) 836-4201, or the Planning Department at (719) 836-4292 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday.
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT AND PLAT AMENDMENT, #21PUD-03 AND #21AMN-01
Property is 3.6 acres consisting of Lot 8-A in the Bear Mountain Ridge Planned Unit Development, located in Section 1 Township 7 Range 72. The applicant is requesting to change the allowed use of the lot from Commercial to Residential.
APPLICANT: Mission Investment Fund of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on October 8, 2021
