PUBLIC NOTICE
COMBINED NOTICE - PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 2021-0004
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On August 16, 2021, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Park records.
Original Grantor(s): Kobromo, LLC
Original Beneficiary(ies): Shift Capital Income Fund, LP
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt: Shift Capital Income Fund, LP
Date of Deed of Trust: February 10, 2020
County of Recording: Park
Recording Date of Deed of Trust: March 24, 2020
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.): 764261
Original Principal Amount: $500,000.00
Outstanding Principal Balance: $412,062.35
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
THE NORTHEAST ¼ OF THE SOUTHWEST ¼ OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 74 WEST OF THE 6TH P.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE CENTER OF SAID SECTION 6; THENCE SOUTH 02°54’19” WEST ALONG THE NORTH SOUTH CENTERLINE OF SAID SECTION 6 FOR 1304.83 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°19’10” WEST FOR 1325.40 FEET; THENCE NORTH 03°38’59” EAST FOR 1326.60 FEET TO THE EAST WEST CENTER LINE OF SAID SECTION 6; THENCE SOUTH 87°22’50” EAST ALONG THE EAST CENTER LINE OF SAID SECTION 6 FOR 1347.64 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SOMETIMES REFERRED TO AS LOT 199, CHAPARRAL MEADOWS, COUNTY OF PARK, STATE OF COLORADO.
PARCEL B:
TOGETHER WITH A NONEXCLUSIVE INGRESS-EGRESS EASEMENT ACROSS A PORTION OF THE SW1/4 OF SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 74 WEST, AND ACROSS A PORTION OF THE E1/2 OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 75 WEST, AND ACROSS A PORTION OF THE W1/2 OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 74 WEST OF THE 6TH P.M., AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF CHAPARRAL MEADOWS, AN UNRECORDED, UNDATED SUBDIVISION BY JERRY DOLPH, L.S. 5199, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE WEST 40 FEET OF THE SW1/4 SW1/4 OF SAID SECTION 31 LYING SOUTHERLY OF STATE HIGHWAY NO. 24, THE WEST 30 FEET AND SOUTH 30 FEET OF THE W1/2 NW1/4 OF SAID SECTION 6 (AKA LOT 201, CHAPARRAL MEADOW), THE EAST 30 FEET OF THE N1/2 OF SAID SECTION 1 (AKA LOT 190, CHAPARRAL MEADOW), THE NORTHERLY 30 FEET OF THE EASTERLY 30 FEET OF THE NE1/4 SE1/4 OF SAID SECTION 1 (AKA LOT 191, CHAPARRAL MEADOW), THE NORTHERLY 30 FEET OF THE NW1/4 SW1/4 OF SAID SECTION 6 (AKA LOT 200, CHAPARRAL MEADOW), THE SOUTHERLY 30 FEET OF THE WESTERLY 30 FEET OF THE E1/2 NW1/4 OF SAID SECTION 6 (AKA LOT 204, CHAPARRAL MEADOW) TO THE NE1/4 SW1/4 OF SAID SECTION 6 (AKA LOT 199, CHAPARRAL MEADOW), THE POINT OF TERMINUS, COUNTY OF PARK, STATE OF COLORADO.
TOGETHER WITH ALL EASEMENTS AND RIGHTS AFFORDING ACCESS TO THE PROPERTY OR APPURTENANT TO THE PROPERTY; ALL BUILDINGS, STRUCTURES, IMPROVEMENTS, FIXTURES AND APPURTENANCES NOW LOCATED OR LATER TO BE CONSTRUCTED OR PLACED ON THE PROPERTY; ALL EXISTING AND FUTURE ENTITLEMENTS, PRIVILEGES, EASEMENTS, FRANCHISES AND TENEMENTS OF THE PROPERTY, INCLUDING ALL MINERAL, OIL, GAS, OTHER HYDROCARBONS AND ASSOCIATED SUBSTANCES WHICH MAY BE IN, UNDER OR PRODUCED FROM ANY PART OF THE PROPERTY; ALL RENTS, RENT EQUIVALENTS, INCOME, RECEIVABLES, REVENUES, RECEIPTS, INSURANCE PROCEEDS, DEPOSITS AND PROFITS ARISING FROM ANY LEASES; ALL WATER, WATER STOCK, WATER PERMITS AND WATER RIGHTS, WHETHER RIPARIAN OR APPROPRIATIVE, TRIBUTARY, NONTRIBUTARY OR NOT NONTRIBUTARY, OR OTHER GROUNDWATER AND ALL DITCHS AND DITCH RIGHTS, WATER WELLS, WELL PERMITS AND WATER TAPS.
Also known by street and number as: 146 County Rd 15, Harsel, CO 80449.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, 12/15/2021, at The Office of the Public Trustee, 856 Castello Ave. Suite 1206, Fairplay, CO 80440, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication 10/22/2021
Last Publication 11/19/2021
Name of Publication PARK COUNTY REPUBLICAN AND FAIRPLAY FLUME
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 08/16/2021
Michelle A. Miller, Public Trustee in and for the County of Park, State of Colorado
By: Kathleen Wilson, Deputy III Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Brian T Ray #34914
Hatch Ray Olsen Conant LLC 730 17th Street, Suite 200, Denver, CO 80202 (303) 298-1800
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
