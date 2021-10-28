PUBLIC NOTICE
UPPER SOUTH PLATTE WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING for 2022 BUDGET
Wednesday 11-10-2021 @ 1:00 PM at 548 Front Street, Fairplay, CO 80440, [Tall Timbers Bldg.]
Preliminary budget for 2022 will be presented for Board of Directors’ action and public comment at this scheduled meeting for 2022 Budget preparation.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on October 29, 2021
