PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Margaret M. Clark a/k/a Margaret Martin Clark, Deceased

Case Number 2023PR30027

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to Park County Combined Courts, Colorado on or before October 3, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Arthur C. Clark, Personal Representative

c/o Keith L. Davis, Esq.

Davis Schilken, PC

1658 Cole Blvd., Ste. 200

Lakewood, CO 80401

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Keith L. Davis, Esq.

Davis Schilken, PC

7887 E. Belleview Ave., Suite 820

Denver, CO 80111

Phone Number: (303) 670-9855

FAX Number: (303) 670-5381

Atty. Reg. #: 26532

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 26, June 2 and 9, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.