DISTRICT COURT, PARK COUNTY, COLORADO
300 4th Street
Fairplay, CO 80440
Telephone: 719-836-2940
The People of the State of Colorado in the Interest of:
Child: THEO GROSSE
Petitioner: THE PARK COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES
Respondents: ATHENA GROSSE and JOSH HOBART
Attorneys for Petitioner Park County Department of Human Services
Angela R. Whitford, #39309
Goodspeed|Merrill
9605 South Kingston Court, Suite 200
Englewood, CO 80112
Telephone: (720) 531-4023
E-mail: angie@goodspeedmerrill.com
Case Number: 2023JV8
SUMMONS AND ADVISEMENT OF RIGHTS
This summons is initiated pursuant to Rule 4 of the Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure and § 19-3-503 of the Colorado Revised Statutes.
TO RESPONDENT JOSH HOBART: You are hereby notified that a Petition in Dependency or Neglect has been filed which alleges that the above named child is dependent or neglected as per the facts set forth in paragraph six (6) of the Petition in Dependency or Neglect, a copy of which is attached hereto. You have been named as a Respondent in this action because you are the natural or adoptive parent, guardian, legal custodian, stepparent or caretaker of the child.
An Advisement Hearing has been set for July 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., in Division: B of the Park County District Court. The Advisement Hearing shall take place via Webex.
You are directed to use the following dial-in instructions through WebEx:
A. To join via Web (audio/video) https://judicial.webex.com/meet/judgehunter
B. To join via phone: Phone number: 1-720-650-7664 / Access Code: 927 663 273 # #
Your presence before this Court is required to defend against the claims in this Petition in Dependency or Neglect.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED TO APPEAR BEFORE THIS COURT OR OTHERWISE DEFEND AT THE ABOVE TIME AND PLACE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR OR OTHERWISE DEFEND, THE COURT WILL PROCEED IN YOUR ABSENCE, WITHOUT FURTHER NOTICE, TO CONDUCT AN ADJUDICATORY HEARING AND MAY ENTER A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT, RESULTING IN IT BEING DEEMED THAT YOU HAVE ADMITTED AS TRUE THE ALLEGATIONS CONTAINED IN THE PETITION, THEREBY ADJUDICATING YOUR CHILD AS A DEPENDENT OR NEGLECTED CHILD.
Following an adjudication, the Court will enter a dispositional order. If you fail to appear or otherwise respond, the Court will make a determination as to whether the proposed disposition is in the child’s best interests and enter an order without your input, which may create legal obligations for you and may ultimately impact your parental rights if you fail to comply.
Please review this document carefully as it contains an advisement of your legal and constitutional rights.
RIGHT TO COUNSEL
You have the right to retain an attorney to represent you at every stage in this action at your own expense. If you are a natural or adoptive parent, guardian or legal custodian of the child, you may request the Court appoint you an attorney to represent you in this action if you believe you are financially unable to retain an attorney. If the Court finds you qualify, you will be appointed an attorney to represent you at all stages of this action at no cost to yourself.
If you are NOT a natural or adoptive parent, guardian or legal custodian of the child, but are nevertheless listed as a respondent or special respondent in this action because you reside with, have assumed a parenting role towards, have allegedly participated in neglect or abuse of, or have maintained a significant relationship with the child, you may request the Court to appoint an attorney to represent you in this action if you believe yourself to be unable financially to retain an attorney. If the Court finds you qualify, it will appoint an attorney to represent you for the limited purpose of contesting your inclusion in this action and the appropriateness of any orders that affect you. At all stages in this action, you have the right to retain an attorney at your own expense.
RIGHT TO A HEARING BEFORE A DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
You have the right to a hearing before a judge in all stages of this proceeding, with the exception of detention hearings held pursuant to § 19-3-403, 6 C.R.S.
RIGHT TO REVIEW OF RULINGS BY MAGISTRATE
If this action is heard by a district court magistrate and a ruling by that magistrate is made, you have the right to have such ruling reviewed by a district court judge. A request for review of any magistrate ruling must be filed with the Court within five (5) days of notice to you of the ruling by the magistrate. If you fail to file a request to review within this five (5) day period, the ruling becomes a final order and cannot be reviewed by a district court judge, the Colorado Court of Appeals or the Colorado Supreme Court.
RIGHT TO JURY TRIAL
You have the right to have a jury consisting of six (6) jurors hear evidence and rule on the allegations of the Petition. You are deemed to have waived your right to a jury trial unless you request a jury trial at the time you deny the allegations of the Petition. If you waiver your right to a jury trial, the matter will be heard before either a district court judge or magistrate.
RIGHT TO PRESENT EVIDENCE AND QUESTION WITNESSES
You have the right to be present and to participate in all hearings at every stage in this action. You have the right to see, hear and question all witnesses called to testify in any hearing. You also have the right to present evidence favorable to your position in this action. The Court will issue subpoenas requiring persons who you designate to appear and testify at the hearing.
If the child is determined by the Court to be dependent and neglected, the Court may receive written reports relating to the mental, physical and social history of the child along with other evidence for the purpose of determining the proper treatment plan to adopt and to determine the appropriate disposition of the child in this action. You have the right to request the Court to order the authors of such reports to appear as witnesses so that you may question them.
ADMISSIONS/DENIAL OF ALLEGATIONS
At the ADJUDICATORY HEARING, after being advised of your rights, you will be asked to either admit or deny the allegations contained in the Petition. Any admission you choose to make must be voluntary. If you make admissions to any allegation in the Petition, the Court is not bound by any promises or representations made to you by anyone about dispositional alternatives.
If you deny the allegations in the Petition, a jury trial or bench trial will be set within ninety (90) days of the filing of the Petition (SIXTY (60) DAYS IF THE PETITION INVOLVES A CHILD UNDER THE AGE OF SIX (6) YEARS) unless the Court finds that good cause exists for delay in the time of the adjudicatory hearing.
DISPOSITIONAL ALTERNATIVES
If the child is declared by the Court to be dependent and neglected, the Court must enter a dispositional order within forty-five (45) days (THIRTY (30) DAYS IF THE CHILD IS UNDER THE AGE OF SIX (6) YEARS) unless the Court finds that the best interests of such child is served by a delay.
The dispositional order shall set forth a treatment plan concerning the child and the parties to the case. The order may designate custody and placement of the child, as well as any evaluations, treatment, counseling or other conditions which the Court imposes on any party.
PERMANENCY HEARING
In order to provide a stable permanent home for the child in as short a time as possible, the Court shall conduct a permanency hearing to determine the future status of the child. A permanency hearing shall be held no later than twelve (12) months after the date the child was removed from the home. If any child was under the age of six (6) years when the Petition for Dependency and Neglect was filed, a permanency hearing must be held within ninety (90) days after the Dispositional Order is entered unless the Court finds that the best interest of such child is served by a delay.
TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
The purpose of the Colorado Children’s Code is to preserve and strengthen family ties whenever possible, including improvement of the home environment. Therefore, if the child has/have been determined by the Court to be dependent and neglected, the Court, as part of its disposition, will adopt an appropriate treatment plan designed to improve the home environment and return the child to his/her/their family. However, if the natural or adoptive parents have abandoned the child, or if the parents cannot or do not successfully comply with the treatment plan within a reasonable period of time so that the child may be returned to his/her/their parents, termination of the parent-child legal relationship is a possible remedy. Further, if on two or more occasions, the child in the physical custody of a parent has/have been adjudicated dependent or neglected (or similar proceeding), such may be used as criteria to establish Termination of Parental Rights. Additionally, if on one or more prior occasions, a parent has had his or her parent-child legal relationship terminated (or similar proceeding) with the child, such may be used as criteria to establish Termination of Parental Rights on a different child. A separate hearing must be held before such termination is ordered. At such hearing the allegations in the termination motion must be proven by clear and convincing evidence.
If a Motion to Terminate the Parent/Child Legal Relationship has been filed, and the child in question is/are under the age of six (6) years, the Court shall have a hearing on the Motion to Terminate the Parent/Child Legal Relationship within one hundred twenty (120) days after the Motion has been filed. The Court shall not grant a delay unless good cause is shown and unless the Court finds that the best interests of the child will be served by granting a delay.
Pursuant to § 19-3-503, C.R.S., this Summons is being initiated by the Park County Department of Human Services through its counsel, Angela R. Whitford of Goodspeed|Merrill.
DATED: June 29, 2023.
/s Angela R. Whitford
Angela R. Whitford, #39309
Attorney for Petitioner
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on July 14, 2023
