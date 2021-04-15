DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 1, COLORADO
MARCH 2021 WATER RESUME PUBLICATION
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN WATER DIV. 1
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is a resume of all water right applications and certain amendments filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of MARCH 2021 for each County affected.
21CW3024 (97CW59) BRIAN RIEGEL AND MICHELLE BOYER, Brian Riegel and Michelle Boyer, 1210 Ulysses St, Golden, CO 80401, blriegel@gmail.com, 303-907-7976. Please direct all correspondence concerning this Application to: Daniel McAuliffe, Esq., High Country Lawyers, PLLC, PO Box 5091, Frisco, CO 80443; Telephone: (720) 949-1159; Email: dan@highcountry.law APPLICATION FOR FINDINGS OF REASONABLE DILIGENCE IN PARK COUNTY, Structure: Hamil Well located NE 1/4 SW 1/4 of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 75 West, 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado at a point approximately 2160 feet from the south line and 2220 feet from the west line of said Section 26, in Lot 25, Filing 25, Indian Mountain Subdivision, also known as 397 Quiver Road. Date of Original Decree: 02-28-02 in Case No.: 97CW59 in District Court Water Division One and all subsequent decrees awarding findings of diligence in 97CW59. Source of water: Groundwater. Appropriation Date: May 31, 1973. Amount: 15 gallons per minute, Conditional. Household use only inside a single-family dwelling not including irrigation. The return flow from such use shall be through an individual wastewater disposal system of the non-evaporative type where the water is returned to the same stream system in which the well is located.
WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THESE APPLICATIONS MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or an amended application, may file with the Water Clerk, P. O. Box 2038, Greeley, CO 80632, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. Such Statement of Opposition must be filed by the last day of MAY 2021 (forms available on www.courts.state.co.us or in the Clerk’s office) and must be filed as an Original and include $192.00 filing fee. A copy of each Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the Applicant or Applicant’s Attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service of mailing shall be filed with the Water Clerk.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Apr. 16, 202
