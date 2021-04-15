DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 1, COLORADO
MARCH 2021 WATER RESUME PUBLICATION
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN WATER DIV. 1
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is a resume of all water right applications and certain amendments filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of MARCH 2021 for each County affected.
21CW7 (14CW35) DEAN AND MARY MORGAN, Dean and Mary Morgan, 117 Oak Meadow Trail, Spicewood, TX 78669; dean@switchsup.com (512) 422-2447. APPLICATION FOR FINDINGS OF REASONABLE DILIGENCE IN PARK COUNTY, Date of original decree: 6-12-98 in case 96CW802, WD1. Subsequent decree: 8-29-08 in case 04CW239-A, WD1. Smithe FMCR Well No. 200616 located NE1/4 NE1/4, S18, T10S, R77W of the 6th PM at a point approximately 30 ft. from N and 1305 ft. from E, Lot 2 Filing 1, Fourmile Creek Ranch, 2935 CR 18. Source: Groundwater. Appropriation date: 12-27-96. Amount: 0.033 cfs (15 gpm) for each well, Conditional. Use: Domestic including irrigation of less than 1 acre, stock water.
WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THESE APPLICATIONS MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or an amended application, may file with the Water Clerk, P. O. Box 2038, Greeley, CO 80632, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. Such Statement of Opposition must be filed by the last day of MAY 2021 (forms available on www.courts.state.co.us or in the Clerk’s office) and must be filed as an Original and include $192.00 filing fee. A copy of each Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the Applicant or Applicant’s Attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service of mailing shall be filed with the Water Clerk.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Apr. 16, 2021
