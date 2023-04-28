PUBLIC NOTICE
The Board of Trustees of the Town of Fairplay, Colorado adopted the following ordinance on Monday, April 17, 2023, and ordered it published as required by law:
ORDINANCE NO. 4
(SERIES OF 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO, AMENDING THE FAIRPLAY MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 7 REGARDING ANIMAL PENALTIES.
WHEREAS, the Town of Fairplay, Colorado (“Town”)is a statutory town, duly organized and existing under the laws of the state of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. §31-15-401, the Town by and through its Board of Trustees (“Board”), possesses the authority to adopt laws and ordinances within its police power in furtherance of the public health, safety and welfare; and
WHEREAS, the Fairplay Police Department has requested that the specified animal-related penalties currently set forth in the Chapter 7, Article VI – Animals, Sec. 7-6-201 be removed and changed to be consistent with all other general penalty provisions in the Code;
WHEREAS, the Municipal Court will in turn adopt a comprehensive Fine Schedule setting forth individual penalties for specific violations of the Town’s Municipal Code, but in no event shall any penalty be higher than the maximum fine set forth in Sec. 1-4-20 General penalty for violation.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES FOR THE TOWN
OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO, AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. Chapter 7 – Health, Sanitation and Animals, Article VI – Animals, Sec. 7-6-210 is amended to read as follows:
Sec. 7-6-210. Penalties.
Anyone found violating this Article shall be subject to a fine as set forth in the general penalty provisions of this Code.
Section 2. Safety Clause. The Town Board hereby finds, determines and declares that this Ordinance is promulgated under the general police power of the Town of Fairplay, that it is promulgated for the health, safety and welfare of the public, and that this Ordinance is necessary for the preservation of health and safety and for the protection of public convenience and welfare. The Town Board further determines that the Ordinance bears a rational relation to the proper legislative object sought to be obtained.
Section 3. Should any one or more sections or provisions of this Ordinance or of the Code provisions enacted hereby be judicially determined invalid or unenforceable, such judgment shall not affect, impair or invalidate the remaining provisions of such Code provision, the intention being that the various sections and provisions are severable.
Section 4. This Ordinance shall become effective 30 days following publication.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED, AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 17th day of April, 2023.
Frank Just, Mayor
ATTEST:
Janell Sciacca, Town Clerk
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on April 28, 2023
