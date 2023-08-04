PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Terrence Dean Erickson, Deceased
Case Number 2023PR12
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park, County, Colorado on or before November 8, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Pamela J. Diessner
11373 Newport Street
Thornton, CO 80223
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Pamela J. Diessner
11373 Newport Street
Thornton, CO 80223
Phone Number: (303) 903-7986
E-mail: pam.diessner@earthlink.net
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on July 21, 28 and August 4, 2023
