TAX LIEN SALE NUMBER 2017-00096
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to: CHRIS GOODRICH and BLUE SPRUCE SERVICING COMPANY LLC and FIG CAPITAL INVESTMENTS CO13 LLC
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 10th day of November 2017, the then County Treasurer of Park County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to FIG CAPITAL INVESTMENTS CO13 LLC the following described property situate in the County of Park, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Schedule Number: 44669
Legal Description: E2E2N2 1-12-75
AKA CHAPARRAL MEADOWS LOT 190
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to FIG CAPITAL INVESTMENTS CO13 LLC.
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2016;
That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CHRIS GOODRICH for said year 2016;
That on the 4th day of January 2021, said FIG CAPITAL INVESTMENTS CO13 LLC assigned said certificate of purchase to BLUE SPRUCE SERVICING COMPANY LLC;
That said BLUE SPRUCE SERVICING COMPANY LLC on the 29th day of January 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BLUE SPRUCE SERVICING COMPANY LLC at 2:00 o’clock p.m., on the 15th day of June 2021 unless the same has been redeemed;
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 8th day of February 2021
Michelle A. Miller
Park County Treasurer
Kathleen Wilson, Deputy II of Park County, Colorado
719-836-4242
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume
First Publication: Feb. 12, 2021
Last Publication: Feb. 26, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.