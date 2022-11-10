PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED OVERBID FUNDS
CRS 38-38-111(2.5b)(3a,b,d)(5)
PUBLIC TRUSTEE SALE NO. 2022-0003
To: Obligor/Grantor(s) on the evidence of debt and/or Deed of Trust or other person entitled. You are advised that there are overbid funds due you. This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
Name of Obligor/Grantor(s) on the evidence of debt and/or Deed of Trust
Greg Wyble and Elizabeth Wyble
Address of Obligor/Grantor(s) on the evidence of debt and/or Deed of Trust
PO Box 1754, Fairplay, CO 80440
Recording Date of Deed of Trust
June 05, 2017
Recording Information 735967
Legal Description of Property
Condominium Unit M-25A, Whispering Aspen RV and Cabin Resort, according to the Supplemental Condominium Plat of the Whispering Aspen RV and Cabin Resort, Lot M-25 recorded January 18, 2006 at Reception No. 623061, and as defined and described in the Amended and Restated Condominium Declaration for Whispering Aspen RV and Cabin Resort recorded June 11, 2004 at Reception No. 600555, together with any recorded amendments and supplements thereto,
County of Park, State of Colorado.
Street Address of Property
242 Fuller Dr., Unit A, Fairplay, CO 80440
NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED OVERBID FUNDS
I sold at public auction, at 2:00 P.M. on 7/6/22, at The Office of the Public Trustee, 856 Castello Ave. Suite 1206, Fairplay, CO 80440, to the highest and best bidder for cash, the real property described above. An overbid was realized from the sale and the funds must be claimed by the Obligor/Grantor(s) on the evidence of debt and/or Deed of Trust or other persons entitled thereto within six months from the date of sale. THE STATE OF COLORADO REQUIRES US TO NOTIFY YOU THAT YOUR PROPERTY MAY BE TRANSFERRED TO THE CUSTODY OF THE STATE TREASURER IF YOU DO NOT CONTACT US BEFORE 1/6/2023 as part of the "Revised Uniform Unclaimed Property Act", pursuant to Colorado law.
Date: 10/10/22
Michelle A. Miller, Public Trustee in and for the County of Park, State of Colorado
/s/ Kathleen Wilson
By: Kathleen Wilson, Chief Deputy Public Trustee
SEAL
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on October 21, 28, November 4, 11 and 18, 2022
