PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Barbara Andrea Houser, aka Barbara A. Houser, Barbara Houser, Barbara Andrea Bishop, Deceased
Case Number 2022PR30057
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park, County, Colorado or on or before February 28, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Christina Williams
c/o The Law Office of Dual C. Schneider, LLC
26267 Conifer Rd., Ste. 309
Conifer, CO 80433
Attorney for Personal Representative
Christina Williams:
Dual C. Schneider, Atty. Reg. 49590
The Law Office of Dual C. Schneider, LLC
26267 Conifer Rd., Ste. 309,
Conifer, CO 80433
Telephone: 720-788-6943
Email: dual@dualcschneiderlaw.com
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on October 28, November 4 and 11, 2022
