PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Barbara Andrea Houser, aka Barbara A. Houser, Barbara Houser, Barbara Andrea Bishop, Deceased

Case Number 2022PR30057

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park, County, Colorado or on or before  February 28, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Christina Williams

c/o The Law Office of Dual C. Schneider, LLC

26267 Conifer Rd., Ste. 309

Conifer, CO 80433

Attorney for Personal Representative

Christina Williams:

Dual C. Schneider, Atty. Reg. 49590

The Law Office of Dual C. Schneider, LLC

26267 Conifer Rd., Ste. 309,

Conifer, CO 80433

Telephone: 720-788-6943

Email: dual@dualcschneiderlaw.com

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on October 28, November 4 and 11, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.