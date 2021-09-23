Public Notice
County Court
Park County, Colorado
Court Address: Clerk of Court
300 4th St.
Fairplay, CO 80440
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF:
Mary Lou Nyre
FOR A CHANGE OF NAME TO:
Mary Elle Nyre
Case No. 2121C50
Division A Courtroom A
Public Notice is given on August 18, 2021, that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Park County Combined Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Mary Lou Nyre be changed to Mary Elee Nyre.
Rhiannon J. Kent
Deputy Clerk
SEAL
By/s/Rhiannon J. Kent
Deputy Clerk
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 10, 17, 24, 2021
