PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of WARREN FREDERICK SCHARF Deceased Case Number: 2021 PR 30066
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to PARK COUNTY COMBINED COURTS on or before February 22, 2022 or the claims may be forever barred.
Connie M. Lindemann
c/o Chayet & Danzo, LLC 650 S. Cherry Street, Suite 710
Denver, CO 80246
Attorney:
Chayet & Danzo, LLC
Frank J. Danzo, III, #26789
650 South Cherry St., Suite 710
Denver, CO 80246
Phone Number: (303) 355-8500
Fax Number: (303) 355-8501
E-mail: Frank@ColoradoElderLaw.com
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on October 22, 29, November 5, 2021
