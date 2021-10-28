PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of WARREN FREDERICK SCHARF Deceased Case Number: 2021 PR 30066

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to PARK COUNTY COMBINED COURTS on or before February 22, 2022 or the claims may be forever barred.

Connie M. Lindemann

c/o Chayet & Danzo, LLC 650 S. Cherry Street, Suite 710

Denver, CO 80246

Attorney:

Chayet & Danzo, LLC

Frank J. Danzo, III, #26789

650 South Cherry St., Suite 710

Denver, CO 80246

Phone Number: (303) 355-8500

Fax Number: (303) 355-8501

E-mail: Frank@ColoradoElderLaw.com

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on October 22, 29, November 5, 2021

