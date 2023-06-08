PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
LOCATION & EXTENT REVIEW FOR CDOT WORKFORCE HOUSING PROJECT
PROPOSED AT 850 HATHAWAY STREET, FAIRPLAY, CO
The Board of Trustees of the Town of Fairplay, Colorado, will hold a Public Hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, to receive public comment on a Location and Extent Review Application related to the Colorado Department of Transportation Workforce Housing Project. The Location and Extent review process affords the Town Board the opportunity to review projects proposed by public or quasi-public entities where funding is provided by taxpayers and considered to be a political division of the State. The purpose of the review is to evaluate the proposed project in relation to the goals and policies of the Fairplay Comprehensive Plan as well as discuss the Town’s reasonable expectations for the land use development. The applicant is MW Golden Constructors, 1700 Park Street, Castle Rock, CO on behalf of the Colorado Department of Transportation and the property is located at 850 Hathaway Street, Fairplay, CO (T09 R77 S33 NW4 Fairplay Block 22 Lots 01 thru 04). This Public Hearing will be held in the Board Room located in the basement of Town Hall at 901 Main Street, Fairplay, Colorado. A full copy of the application and all supporting documentation is available for inspection at Town Hall during regular business hours of 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. To view the Public Hearing item packet material, please visit: www.fairplayco.us/meetings and click on the 06/19/2023 agenda packet. Interested citizens are invited to participate in the Public Hearing and provide comments on the matter in person and online on June 19, 2023. Comments may also be submitted by email to jsciacca@fairplayco.us and questions can be directed to Town Administration at 719-656-0081.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on June 9, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.