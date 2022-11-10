PUBLIC NOTICE
TAX LIEN SALE NUMBER 2019-00700
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER'S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to: HARTSEL SPRINGS RANCH OF COLORADO INC and JEREMY SIEFKAS
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2019, the then County Treasurer of Park County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to JEREMY SIEFKAS the following described property situate in the County of Park, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Schedule Number: 47507
Legal Description: T12 R75 S08 NE4 PT OF N2 LYING NLY OF HWY 24
INCLDG HARTSEL BLKS 31-36, 38, 40, 44-47
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to JEREMY SIEFKAS.
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2018;
That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HARTSEL SPRINGS RANCH OF COLORADO INC for said year 2018;
That said JEREMY SIEFKAS on the 5th day of October 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer's Deed will be issued for said property to JEREMY SIEFKAS at 2:00 o'clock p.m., on the 27th day of February 2023 unless the same has been redeemed;
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer's Deed.
This Notice of Purchase will be published in The Flume on October 28, 2022, November 4, 2022 and November 11, 2022.
Witness my hand this 12th day of October 2022
Michelle A. Miller
Park County Treasurer
/s/ Rebekah McCarver
Rebekah McCarver, Deputy II of Park County, Colorado
719-836-4242
