PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Teller-Park Conservation District for the ensuing year of 2022; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the Teller-Park Conservation District, where the same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at the meeting of the Teller-Park Conservation District to be held on December 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at 800 Research Drive # 160, Woodland Park, CO. Any interested elector of the Teller-Park Conservation District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto ant any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on October 29, 2021
