PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, EL PASO COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 270 South Tejon Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Phone Number: (719) 452-5000
In the Matter of the Estate of:
Virginia Carleen Robinson,
Deceased.
Attorneys for Applicant:
Steven K. Mulliken, Bar No. 16709
Sara M. Frear, Bar No. 28978
MULLIKEN WEINER BERG &JOLIVET P.C.
Alamo Corporate Center
102 South Tejon Street, Suite 900
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Phone Number: (719) 635-8750
Fax Number: (719) 635-8706
E-mail:smulliken@mullikenlaw.com
Case No.: 21PR081
Division: W
Courtroom: W150
NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION TO INTERESTED PERSONS AND OWNERS BY DESCENT OR SUCCESSION
PURSUANT TO § 15-12-1303, C.R.S.
To all interested persons and owners by descent or succession (List all names of interested persons and owners by descent or succession):
Craig Douglas Robinson
A petition has been filed alleging that the above decedent(s) died leaving the following property (including legal description if real property):
Description of Property, Location of Property
Property 1, An undivided ¼ interest in and to Lot 90, Filing 6, Indian Mountain Subdivision , Park County, Colorado
Property 2 (if any) , Any Mineral rights owned by Virginia Carleen Robison in Kit Carson County, Colorado
Kit Carson County, Colorado
Property 3 (if any)
Property 4 (if any)
The hearing on the petition will be held at the following time and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued:
Date: August 26, 2021 Time: 8:00a.m. Courtroom or Division:W150, Division W
Address: 270 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado
The hearing will take approximately 30 minutes.
Note:
You must answer the petition on or before the hearing date and time specified above.
Within the time required for answering the petition, all objections to the petition must be in writing, filed with the court and served on the petitioner and any required filing fee must be paid.
The hearing shall be limited to the petition, the objections timely filed and the parties answering the petition in a timely manner. If the petition is not answered and no objections are filed, the court may enter a decree without a hearing.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume July 2,9,16, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.