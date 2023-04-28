PUBLIC NOTICE
INVITATION TO BID
Project: Construction of new Indian Mountain RV Onsite Wastewater Treatment System (OWTS) and decommissioning of the old RV vault site.
Owner: Indian Mountain Metropolitan District (IMMD)
31 Keneu Ct., PO Box 25
Como, CO 80432
Project Location: 44 Keneu Ct. (new site)
Como, CO 804342
And
1150 Chief Trail (old site)
Como, CO 80432
Project Description: The project involves constructing a new Onsite Wastewater Treatment System (OWTS) and decommissioning of the vault site located on Chief Trail. The bidder must be a licensed and bonded contractor capable of managing the entire project to include:
- Drilling a new well on site of the new OWTS location and providing necessary electrical power and plumbing to provide well water to the RV dump location for flush water
- Decommissioning the old water well and associated power and plumbing at the old site
- Constructing a new dump site at the above location in accordance with the plans and the Park County BOCC approved Resolution as provided in the bidding package.
- Preparing the site for construction with proper erosion mitigation materials
- Decommissioning and restoring the old dump station location prior to final approval of the new location
- Completing final landscaping once construction has been completed
Scope of Work: Each bidder will perform as the Project Contractor and Project Manager for the overall project specified in the bid package, but not limited to. Contractor is responsible for all permits and inspections. The scope of work will include drilling a new well, land preparation for the new OWTS, construction of the RV dump site, restoration of the landscape after construction, widening site entry and exit point, destruction or removal of the existing dump site, restoration of the land at the existing site, plugging and abandoning the existing well at the existing site and removal of electrical power and equipment at the existing site. Each bidder must be prepared to oversee the entire project and is responsible for all subcontractor work and liabilities.
Bidders Meeting: IMMD will hold a mandatory bidders meeting on May 12, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. MDT. This will be an opportunity for all prospective bidders to review the project with IMMD, ask any questions and seek any necessary clarification.
Bid Date: May 27, 2023 1:00 P.M. MDT
All packages must be submitted prior to the deadline set in a sealed envelope with bid package name, “IMMD RV OWTS” marked on the exterior along with the company name and contact information.
The bid package will be opened, in private, by the IMMD board, on or before the June 10, 2023 Board meeting. The IMMD board reserves the right to reject any and all bids or waive any informalities in the bids and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the board, is in the best interest of the board and the district.
Insurance Requirements: All contract bidders must meet state requirements for licensing and insurance to include, commercial general liability insurance ($1,000,000), Worker’s Compensation (as required by Colorado State Law) and automobile liability insurance ($1,000,000).
The contractor shall obtain an endorsement to its general liability insurance policy to cover the contractor’s obligations. The contractor shall provide certificates of insurance showing respective coverages within seven days of any contract agreement. Contractor shall deliver to Owner certificates showing renewal of the required policies.
Unless specifically precluded by the owner’s property insurance policy, the owner and contractor waive all rights against each other and any of their subcontractors, suppliers, agents and employees for damages caused by fire or other causes of loss to the extent covered by property insurance or other insurance applicable to the work.
Bonds: The law requires every contractor awarded a contract for more than $50,000 to execute a Penal (Payment) Bond, as well as a Performance Bond in the amount of at least one-half of the contract amount.
References: Please include references or previous project experience as part of your bid.
All questions regarding the Scope of Work of the bid package or request to visit the site shall be directed to the Indian Mountain business manager by phone at 719-836-9043 or email at:
IMMD is not accepting text requests for information.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on April 28, 2023
