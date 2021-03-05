PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
PPACG is accepting proposals from organizations to supply services to people 60+ and caregivers in El Paso, Teller, and Park counties. The proposal website opens on 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Proposals are due by 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021. Services for which funding is available, service specifications, and the proposal guide may be obtained at www.ppacg.org. The Proposers’ Conference is on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 9:30AM – 1:00PM via Zoom Conference. The conference will also be recorded for viewing. Attendance at the Zoom Conference or viewing via the recording no later than Wednesday, March 10, 2021, is required to be considered for funding. Contact Melody Dowell at mdowell@ppacg.org for more information.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Mar. 5, 2021
