PUBLIC NOTICE
SPNHA Conference: People,
Places & Spaces
Saturday, 16th September 2023 - 8:30 am
Park County & South Park National Heritage Area invites you to the 1st Annual SPNHA Conference as they welcome all those who preserve, promote and interpret historic places and the history of South Park. “People, Places & Spaces - Historic Preservation & Conservation in the SPNHA” is being held in Fairplay, Colorado at the Park County government building on September 16th, 2023.
Topic: People, Places & Spaces - Historic Preservation & Conservation in the SPNHA
Time: Sep 15, 2023 09:00 AM Mountain Time
Place: 856 Castello Ave. Fairplay, CO 80440
To register:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/676207323307
Questions: Contact Erika Janssen
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 15, 2023
