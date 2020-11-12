PUBLIC NOTICE
PARK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
PUBLIC HEARING
LAND USE CASES
December 3, 2020 at 9:30 A.M.
856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay
A public hearing will be held by phone, electronically, and in-person participation before the Park County Board of Commissioners. For more information please visit the Park County Website at www.parkco.us or call Park County at (719) 836-4201, or the Planning Department at (719) 836-4292 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday.
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
MINOR SUBDIVISION CASE #20SUB-02
Property is a 40.69-acre parcel addressed as 407 Old Sawmill Road. The applicants are requesting to subdivide into two parcels of 32.49 acres and 8.20 acres.
APPLICANTS: James and Patricia Mastroianni
SPECIAL USE PERMIT CASE #20SUP-02
Property is a 600-acre, agriculturally zoned parcel southeast of Highway 285, addressed as 300 Falcon Road, Como. Commnet Four Corners, LLC is requesting to replace an existing 60-ft monopole tower with a 91-ft monopole tower in an amended lease area.
APPLICANT: SAC Wireless, agent of Commnet
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Nov. 13, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.