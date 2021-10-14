PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 5
(SERIES 2021)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES FOR THE TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO, REZONING OF LOTS 1-8, BLOCK 15 OF STONE RIVER FILING NO. 1
WHEREAS, on August 7, 2006, the Town of Fairplay (“Town”) entered into a Planned Unit Development Agreement with Frontier Development Company, LLC (the “PUD”) for the development of that certain property now known as Stone River; and
WHEREAS, whereas the PUD set forth the terms and conditions for the development of Stone River; and
WHEREAS, Stone River was zoned vacant land at the time the Town and Frontier Development entered into the PUD; and
WHEREAS, the vested rights associated with the PUD expired on August 7, 2021; and
WHEREAS, Lots 1-8 of Block 15 of Stone River Filing No. 1, located west of Platte Drive on Tristan Loop within the Town has been sold to private owners, with six lots being improved with single family residences and two lots still undeveloped; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 16-9-20 of the Fairplay Municipal Code, in the event a PUD is not completed, the underlying zone district shall apply to a govern land uses and development in the subject area; and
WHEREAS, the Town of Fairplay has submitted an application for a Town initiated zoning map amendment for Single Family Residential (SF-RES) zoning within Lots 1-8, Block 15 of Stone River Filing No. 1; and
WHEREAS, the requested zone is consistent with the Town’s goals and policies including the Town’s Comprehensive Plan.
WHEREAS, the requested zone meets the approval criteria of Section 16-5-60 of the Fairplay Municipal Code that must be considered for an Amendment to the official Zoning Map; and
WHEREAS, a properly noticed public hearing was held on October 4, 2021 to consider the rezoning of the Property.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO:
1. Recitals. The foregoing recitals are incorporated herein as findings and determinations of the Town of Fairplay Board of Trustees.
2. Rezoning. The official Zoning Map is hereby amended and that the property shown and described on the attached Exhibit A is hereby rezoned as a Single Family Residential (SF-RES) as further set forth in Exhibit A.
3. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall take effect upon recording in the records of the Clerk and Recorder for Park County, Colorado.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 4th day of October, 2021.
Frank Just, Mayor
Janell Sciacca, Town Clerk
EXHIBIT A
LOTS 1-8, BLOCK 15 OF STONE RIVER FILING NO. 1,
FAIRPLAY, COLORADO
(HIGHLIGHTED IN YELLOW)
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on October 15, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.