PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF BUDGET
Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Deer Creek Metropolitan District Board for the calendar year 2023, and that a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the offices of the Deer Creek Metropolitan District office, 4625 W 50th Ave, Denver Colorado. This proposed budget will be considered at a special meeting of the Deer Creek Metropolitan District Board to be held at Google Meeting (if interest please contact dgbookkeepingllc@gmail.com for invite, Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Any interested elector of the Deer Creek Metropolitan District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register objection at any time prior to the final adoption.
Deer Creek Metropolitan District
Peggy A. Dozier, Secretary
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on November 11, 2022
