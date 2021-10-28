PUBLIC NOTICE
“Notice of Budget Hearing”
Platte Canyon Fire Protection District will hold a 2022 budget hearing on November 9, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. during the regularly scheduled Board Meeting located at 153 Delwood Drive, Bailey, CO 80421.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on October 29, 2021
