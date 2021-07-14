PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Peter Johnson Verschoor, a/k/a Peter Verschoor, Deceased
Case Number: 2021 PR 30035
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to
District Court of Park, County, Colorado
on or before August 2, 2021 (date)*, or the claims may be forever barred.
James A. Kaplan, #7741
700 17th Street, Suite 200
Denver, CO 80202
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
James A. Kaplan
Machol & Johannes, LLC
700 Seventeenth Street, Suite 200
Denver, CO 80202
Phone Number: (303) 830-0075
E-mail: James.Kaplan@mjfirm.com
FAX Number: (303) 416-8717
Atty. Reg. #: 7741
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume July 9, 16, 23, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.