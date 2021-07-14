PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Peter Johnson Verschoor, a/k/a Peter Verschoor, Deceased          

Case Number: 2021 PR 30035

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to

District Court of Park, County, Colorado

on or before August 2, 2021 (date)*, or the claims may be forever barred.

James A. Kaplan, #7741

700 17th Street, Suite 200

                Denver, CO  80202

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

James A. Kaplan

Machol & Johannes, LLC

700 Seventeenth Street, Suite 200

Denver, CO  80202

Phone Number: (303) 830-0075    

E-mail: James.Kaplan@mjfirm.com

FAX Number: (303) 416-8717      

Atty. Reg. #: 7741

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume July 9, 16, 23, 2021

