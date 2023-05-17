PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Phillip Gene Blackwell, a/k/a Phillip G. Blackwell, Deceased

Case Number: 2023PR30017

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park, County, Colorado on or before  September 29, 2023 or the claims may be forever barred.

Ed Hartshorn,

attorney for Jeffrey Wade Blackwell

PO Box 1502, Fairplay, CO  80440

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Hartshorn Law Office, LLC

P.O. Box 1502

Fairplay, CO 80440

Phone Number:   719-836-0100

E-mail: ed@fairplaylaw.com

FAX Number: 719-362-4272

Atty. Reg. #: 25402

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 19, 26 and June 2, 2023

