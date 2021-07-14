PUBLIC NOTICE
Town of Fairplay - Paid Bills - June 2021
CBI 38.5 CBI 38.5 CO Mountain News 1636.55 Ferrellgas 1625.75 Mountain View Waste 75 Postal Pros 282.61 Riverside Trophies 139.75 Town of Fairplay 404.9 Utility Notification 54.12 Verizon 376.49 Konica Minolta 412.25 T Darrah 50 Card Services 5554.21 Mountain Grown Gardens 2745
CO Activities 1944 Century Link 658.68 CO Natural Gas 2173.18 Chaffee Waste 200 Caselle 879 Petty Cash 525 Flume 371.41 South Park Chamber 80 USPS 147.1 USA Bluebook 576.45 Xcel 5244.26 Xcel 253.75 Xcel 928.14
Xcel 13.94 South Park Ace 255.05 Envision Signs 230 K Wittbrodt 50 K Wittbrodt 651.84
Mayberry & Co.8750 Tolin Mechanical 793.94
CO Analytical 23 CO Analytical 380 Mobile Record Shredder 12 J Bullock 50 Vectra Bank 50213.14 Rise 111.61 Fairplay Auto Supply 41.98 Kaupas Water 630 Steve Schambach 250 McGoon Productions 1000 Continental Divide Productiosn 600 M Green 50 Hunn Planning 125 Zions Bank 250 Montrose Water 107.18 DHM 27132.7 Garfield & Hecht 2192.5
SGM 305.5 SGM 1642 Vertical Property Services 3301.2 Internetwork Experts 119 Internetwork Experts 46.75 S Ernst 50 Park County 2736.8 Tandem Design 1500
BioVelocity 100000 Warm Spring Consulting 9500 C Bannister 50 Equilibrium Architecture 1462.5 A Wagner 50 Hayes Poznanovic Korver 132 D Graham 50 J Greer 1900 All Around Property Mgmt 490 Aspen Leaf Co. 127.84
Phil Long Ford 172.5 Assoc of Idaho Cities 35 Peak Performance 150 Peak Performance 50.14Motorola 6894.9 Sunny Pool 1319
CO Cool Cabins 12 Dwight Winter 2945.24
Sweet Bankes 75.17 Northeastern Jr College 1000 Tony Molina 150 Chris Carey 190 Watts Upfitting 11088.85 Alma & Fairplay Storage 100 Star Playgrounds 102959 Salaries & Benefits 71267.82 443201.69
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume July 16, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.